Hattiesburg ranked 2nd best city to live in Mississippi, report says

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - ChamberofCommerce.org released its 2019 list of the best cities to live in Mississippi, and Hattiesburg is among the top.
The “Hub City” ranked second on the list.
The report looked at cities with populations over 25,000 and ranked them based off employment, housing, quality of life, education, and health.
The City of Laurel also made the list ranking in twenty-eighth.
Coming in at the number one spot was the City of Madison.
For a look at the full list, click here.
