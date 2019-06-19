HailState: Congressman Michael Guest congratulates Mississippi State baseball team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State baseball team got a super cool shout out on Wednesday.
Congressman Michael Guest congratulated the team for advancing to Omaha and even complimented player Jake Mangum on his “leadership on and off the field.”
He wished the boys good luck on their upcoming game against the No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt, which is set for 2:15 p.m.
This is the second year in a row the team has advanced to Omaha and the 11th time in the school’s history.
Mangum replied to the tweet, telling the Congressman they are “doing everything they can to bring a championship back to Mississippi.”
We will have coverage of the Bulldog’s match up from Omaha in tonight’s newscasts.
