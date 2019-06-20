First Alert: Chance for showers, storms Thursday

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day muggy with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. We're watching a line of storms to our west this morning, that line is weakening as it moves over into the Pine Belt so I can't rule out a few showers this morning.
We’ll dry out later around lunchtime. Skies will be partly cloudy today with a spotty shower possible again later this evening but most of you will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.
Friday and your weekend look pretty hot and sunny with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the mid-100s so be careful doing anything outside. The heat will stay with us into early next week as well with sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.