EDA awards Hattiesburg $1.7 million to rebuild Lamar Blvd.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded the city of Hattiesburg $1.7 million, which will be used to rehabilitate and improve Lamar Boulevard.
It runs from Highway 98 to Lincoln Road.
The grant will require $455,000 in local matching funds.
An announcement was made Thursday at the Hattiesburg Loan Operation Center of Regions Bank, which is located at the intersection of Lamar Boulevard and Lincoln Road.
