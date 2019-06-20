Bulldogs dropped into CWS losers bracket by Vandy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi State and Vanderbilt met in a College World Series winners’ bracket game at Omaha Wednesday after a rain-out on Tuesday night.
It was a big day at the plate for Vandy’s Steven Scott, with two home runs. One of them was a three-run shot.
Vanderbilt Pitcher Kumar Rocker was masterful on the mound with 96 pitches, 64 for strikes.
Vandy sent the Bullies to the losers’ bracket with a final score of 6-3.
Mississippi State plays again Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN-2.
Vandy won’t play again until Friday at 6 p.m.
