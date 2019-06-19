Think smart before you depart, lock your doors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department said it has made several key arrests in auto burglary cases across the Hub City in recent days. Now, the department wants to remind residents the importance of protecting your property.
“Lock your car and take your keys with you," said HPD Public Information Officer Ryan Moore. "We know it’s hot. We know you want to leave your air condition running, but please don’t.”
Even if it’s for a short trip inside the gas station, Hattiesburg police is reminding you to lock your doors and remove your valuables.
“Do not leave your valuables in your vehicle. We’ve had everything from laptops to iPads, purses and even hand guns in the center consul," Moore said. "All of this is in plain view for a criminal. This is window shopping. If they do pull on your door handle and it’s locked, but they see something valuable in your car, they are going to break your window to try and gain entry into your vehicle to get that item.”
Prevent yourself from becoming a victim to home burglaries. Moore said simple proactive measures can deter criminals.
“Be sure your windows and doors are locked," Moore said. "Also, take some of those extra steps that you can. Whether it’s planting specific plants or flowers in front of those windows or having something deterrent. Maybe a security system or outdoor camera.”
Other tips include closing your blinds and adding motion lights to the outside of your property.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.