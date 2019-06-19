Stay Up supports young adults struggling with addiction, mental illness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Empowering young adults who are at risk for or experiencing substance use and mental health disorders to actively pursue healthy and positive lives; that’s the motto for Stay Up, an organization helping people ages 18 to 25 years old.
The Stay Up program looks to lend a helping hand to young adults who are struggling with addiction and mental illness. Transitional age youth coordinator Anthony Bullock explained what their staff is looking for.
“So we’re targeting that young adult who may be at risk for substance use and mental health issues,” Bullock said.
Stay Up provides confidential one-on-one sessions with young adults in the community.
“So we’re coming into the homes into the community, let people know. It’s okay to talk about the things that we typically don’t talk about,” said Bullock.
Korey Langston is a youth event coordinator and said that clients come from all over the Pine Belt.
“We have individuals served now who attend Southern Miss, and he’s acquiring our services and we want him to know that even though you’re going to college, we want you to know that you’re not by yourself,” Langston said.
Bullock said the African-American community has a stigma associated with receiving mental health services or therapy.
“We don’t want you to be a statistic. We want you to know that there is a brighter day here for you somewhere," said Langston
More than 70% of young people with behavioral health problems do not get treatment, according to the U.S. Public Health Service. Stay Up aims to change that number.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.