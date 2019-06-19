Stalking charge against ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ star dropped

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paige McGee, a star of TLC’s “Seeking Sister Wife”, has had a stalking charge filed against her in Jasper County dropped.
McGee was back in court Wednesday after she and her husband, Bernie, were arrested in Rankin County and charged with stalking in Jasper County in March. A judge set bond at $250, and the McGees were released from jail the same day they were arrested.
The McGees were accused of sending harassing messages either via text or through the internet, according to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson. We’ve confirmed McGee’s mother and brother filed the charges.
McGee said she is now seeking a restraining order against her brother for allegedly harassing her on social media.
We caught up with McGee as she was leaving the courthouse Wednesday. She was visibly upset, explaining Bernie had passed away last week.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirmed Bernie died Saturday, June 15, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Grisham-Stewart said Bernie died of natural causes.
“Seeking Sister Wife” chronicles the lives of various couples living a polygamous lifestyle. According to TLC’s website, the show “explore(s) the lives of four families all in various phases of seeking, dating or transitioning a new sister wife into their lives” by online dating and/or in person dating.
The McGee family was introduced in season two of the show after a fire destroyed their Brandon home, causing the couple to move into a mobile camper with their two sons and two dogs.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.