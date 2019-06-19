Man charged in Laurel shooting

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a man Monday in a June 13 shooting that injured one person.
Laurel Police Department officers responded to the shooting in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound that was not life threatening, according to LPD. The victim was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
Authorities executed a search warrant Monday in the 1500 block of North 3rd Avenue and arrested 37-year-old Jonas Antonio Windham.
Police charged Windham with aggravated assault, and his bond was set at $75,000 in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.
