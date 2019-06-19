Lumberton city employees to receive pay increase

Lumberton city employees to receive pay increase
All hourly employees and department heads will get a $2 raise after a Tuesday night meeting of the Board of Aldermen.
June 18, 2019 at 8:45 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 8:46 PM

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Board of Aldermen passed a pay increase for city employees during a Tuesday night meeting.

Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers said all hourly employees and department heads will get a $2 raise.

City employees have been without health insurance since March after the city underwent major budget cuts, according to Rogers.

[ City employees working without health insurance in Lumberton ]

Rogers said that the discussion is far from over.

“I would hope that we adjust our department heads a little bit better than what we did because they did also receive an additional $2 increase to their pay, but I’m hoping that the council will revisit this at a later date and probably do a little bit more for our part-timers and department heads.”

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.