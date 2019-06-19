Lumberton city employees to receive pay increase

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Board of Aldermen passed a pay increase for city employees during a Tuesday night meeting.
Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers said all hourly employees and department heads will get a $2 raise.
City employees have been without health insurance since March after the city underwent major budget cuts, according to Rogers.
Rogers said that the discussion is far from over.
“I would hope that we adjust our department heads a little bit better than what we did because they did also receive an additional $2 increase to their pay, but I’m hoping that the council will revisit this at a later date and probably do a little bit more for our part-timers and department heads.”
