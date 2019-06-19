Lamar, Perry counties awarded MDEQ grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality awarded Perry and Lamar counties with solid waste assistant grants, MDEQ announced Wednesday.
Lamar County’s grant of $24,822 will be used for a white goods collection program, while Perry County’s $12,807 grant will be used for an unauthorized dumpsite cleanup program.
The Solid Waste Assistance Grants are used to support a wide variety of solid waste management activities for cities and counties, according to MDEQ Executive Director Gary Rikard.
Cities and counties can apply for the grants through MDEQ.
