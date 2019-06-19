HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you are an older adult experiencing blurred vision and trouble seeing at night, you may have cataracts. June is Cataract Awareness Month.
According to specialists at Hattiesburg Eye Center, a cataract is clouding of the lens of the eye that can negatively affect vision. As we age, that lens becomes less clear, and, eventually it can interfere with your vision.
Fortunately, this condition can be fixed with a surgical procedure. Sherry Pullens underwent corrective cataract surgery 20 years ago. She said that surgery made her vision clearer than it had ever been before.
“It has totally improved and changed my life, because I sit at the computer so much during the day, you know,” said Pullens.
Experts suggest that if you notice difficulty driving at night or a glare in your vision, visit a doctor for a cataract screening immediately.
