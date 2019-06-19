First Alert: Prepare for a very hot weekend

Wednesday started off muggy with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a spotty shower possible, but most of you will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. Temperatures will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s. We could see a few hit-or-miss thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the low 90s. Friday and the weekend look pretty hot and sunny with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the low to mid 100s. Be careful doing anything outside. Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and wear sun protection. The heat and sunshine will stay with us into early next week.