Father, daughter narrowly escape Jones County house fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A father and daughter escaped an early morning house fire Tuesday with only seconds to spare as their home was destroyed.
Volunteer firefighters from the Powers and M&M fire departments responded around 1:23 a.m. to a burning home on Oakwood Drive in Laurel, according to Dana Bumgarner, public information officer for the Jones County Fire Council.
Bumgarner said the homeowner, Robert Easterling, and his daugher, Christy Gomillion, narrowly escaped as the home was engulfed in flames.
Easterling escaped through a window while Christy escaped out of a carport door, according to Bumgarner.
The home was destroyed in the blaze, but no injuries were reported.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Power Company also responded to the fire.
Bumgarner said the American Red Cross will be assisting the displaced residents.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.