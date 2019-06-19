Boil water advisory lifted for City of Purvis

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice that effected more than 2,100 people in Purvis has been lifted. The health alert was announced Wednesday and lifted Thursday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
The city’s water department said the advisory was a precautionary measure after a water tank switch-over caused by an electrical malfunction. The malfunction led to a pressure loss for the city’s entire water system.
The department of health confirms water in the area is now safe to drink.
