Aspire Mississippi meets in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Representatives from three southern Mississippi counties chosen to be in the Aspire Mississippi program met Wednesday to learn more on improving economic development in their counties.
Aspire Mississippi chooses a number of counties each year to train community leaders in economic and community development.
This year, the committee decided to assist Covington, Lawrence, Walthall, Leake, Panola and Sharkey counties.
Team leaders from Covington, Lawrence and Walthall met at Peoples Bank in Collins to begin the process of deciding what they will do to help each county.
Leake, Panola and Sharkey met with the program Tuesday in Rolling Fork.
Last year, Marion County was one of the nine counties selected and decided to focus on growing entrepreneurs in their area by bringing in a specialist.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.