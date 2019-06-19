Annual raffle to raise money for grounds project at Pine Grove

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - You could win a brand new car by helping the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation make improvements to Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services.
It’s hosing the fourth annual “Win This Car” raffle. The prize is a 2019 Honda CR-V EXL.
Tickets are $75 each and are being sold now through Aug. 23.
Funds will go toward completion of a grounds project at Pine Grove.
“We actually will be completing the last two phases of the Spiritual Grounds at Pine Grove,” said Martha Dearman, executive director of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation. “It’s a $2 million campaign, but this is helping launch our brand new campaign.”
She added, "this year, we’re selling a maximum of 1,400 tickets, so your odds are really good, one in 1,400. And we actually hope to be able to net, actually a little bit more than $75,000.
The drawing will be held Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.
