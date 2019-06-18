Wallner, Twins come to terms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Matt Wallner officially is no longer a Golden Eagle.
The former University of Southern Mississippi junior outfielder, who received his fifth All-American honor over the past weekend, signed a professional contract Tuesday with the Minnesota Twins
According to MLB.com, the Forest Lake, Minn., product received a $1.8 million signing bonus to join the team of his youth.
Wallner was expected to be assigned to the Elizabethton (Tenn.) Twins of the Appalachian League. The Rookie-level franchise opened its season Tuesday.
The Twins, who first drafted Wallner in the 32nd round in 2017, selected him with 39th overall pick of this spring’s Major League Baseball amateur draft.
As a Competitive Balance A selection between the first and second rounds, Wallner became the highest Golden Eagle ever selected in the spring draft.
In 189 career games in three seasons, Wallner hit .337 with 39 doubles, two triples, a school-record 58 home runs and 190 RBIs. He also walked a school-record 141 walks.
Wallner earned All-America accolades in each of his three seasons.
He was one of two Golden Eagles drafted this spring, joined by senior J.C. Keys, who was taken in the 23rd round by the Cincinnati Reds.
