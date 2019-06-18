’Saving lives is what we do’: Pups rescued by volunteers

MOUNT OLIVE, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters along with volunteers with Southern Cross Animal Rescue saved four puppies from an uncertain future overnight.
Capt. Lance Chancellor, with Powers Fire and Rescue, said the pups were rescued from three separate culverts in the Mount Olive community after concerned citizens alerted the Jones County Sheriff’s Office to their whereabouts.
Chancellor said it took two hours to remove the puppies from the wet, muddy culverts and one of the pups was in rough shape by the time it was rescued. The dogs were taken to SCAR for emergency care after they were pulled to safety.
“Saving lives is what we do, in this case, scared, wet and hungry puppies who will need loving care and a forever homes,” Chancellor said in a news release.
If you would like to follow the puppies’ progress, you can check in on them by following the SCAR Facebook page.
