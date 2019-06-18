Man accused of selling drugs in Waynesboro Library parking lot

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Mark Bonner on Tuesday after being alerted by the public that drugs were being sold in the Waynesboro Public Library parking lot.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley says that Bonner is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Justice Court Judge Charles Chapman set Bonner’s bond at $260,000.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Waynesboro Police Department in the arrest.
