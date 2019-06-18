Lumberton police investigating weekend shooting

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Lumberton police are investigating after a confrontation between two men ended with gunfire over the weekend.
Police Chief Adam Jones said the shooting happened sometime before 2 a.m. Saturday on Myrick Avenue. Jones said one man was shot in the leg during an altercation with another man.
The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was last reported to be in stable condition, Jones said.
According to the police chief, investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Jones said the victim has not told police the name of the person who shot him.
