HPD officers arrest suspect during early-morning burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested while burglarizing a pickup truck early Tuesday morning on Courtenay Drive, according to police.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 4 a.m. and found a side window shattered out of a Ford F-250 pickup truck.
Police arrested 23-year-old Jevonnte Darvon Taylor and charged him with two counts of auto burglary. Taylor was booked into the Forrest County Jail and is awaiting his initial court appearance,
Taylor’s arrest comes as Hattiesburg police continue to alert residents to the threat of auto burglaries through its Park Smart campaign. HPD frequently posts reminders on social media urging people to remove valuables from their vehicles and keep car and truck doors locked to help deter crooks.
