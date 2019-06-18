Hattiesburg man charged with stealing AC unit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man with grand larceny Monday after he allegedly stole an air conditioning unit.
Police said officers responded to a report of a man stealing an AC unit from an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Country Club road around 11:15 p.m.
Officers found the man, identified as 48-year-old Secory Smith, with the AC unit in his truck near the apartment before taking him into custody, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.
Smith was charged and booked in the Forrest County Jail.
