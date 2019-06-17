First Alert: Tuesday forecast

Tuesday will start off warm and humid, with temperatures in the 70s. The showers and storms may develop as early as 11 a.m. for some, but most of us will have to wait until a bit later in the afternoon to see rain.
Afternoon high temperatures will be around 90 degrees. Chance for rain will be around 60 percent.
Wednesday there will still be a chance for afternoon showers and storms, but they will be fewer and farther between. Rain chances will run around 20 to 30 percent with highs in the low 90s.
Thursday will feature a slightly better chance for rain with highs around 90 again.
Friday will be the start of a drier period. In fact, Friday, through the weekend and into the start of the next work week look a bit drier. There will still be the slight chance for an afternoon storm, but there won’t be as many as this week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.