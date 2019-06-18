Expect high humidity, thunderstorms through Thursday

Tuesday started off muggy with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. We’ll be partly cloudy for the rest of the morning, but we’ll see scattered thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon hours, so make sure you have your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but the high humidity will make it feel like the low 100s with the heat index. Storms will be likely for your drive home and the rest of the evening as temperatures fall into the 80s. Any storms left should die out by midnight. Expect more of the same Wednesday as we start off your day with partly cloudy skies and end it with hit-or-miss storms. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the high humidity will make it feel like the low 100s with the heat index. Thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday as another system moves through the state. Highs will be in the low 90s. We look to dry out this weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices will be in the low 100s.