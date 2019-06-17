Woman charged in hit-and-run accident that killed man in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 22-year-old woman was in court Monday on a charge in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one person dead in Laurel.
Deja Lindsey was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident that left a man dead on 16th Avenue Saturday night.
Police said the accident happened just after 8:30 p.m.
Laurel police confirmed the identity of the man killed in the accident as 52-year-old Roland Taylor. Police said Taylor died from injuries sustained during the incident.
Lindsey fled the scene, according to police, and turned herself in Monday morning.
Her bond was set at $5,000.
