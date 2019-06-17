Wayne Co. Superintendent talks about student assault incident

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a 14-year-old student was at weightlifting practice at Wayne County High School, when Omar Boykin walked into the school and punch the student in the face.
"We did not have our security system in place,” said Wayne County Superintendent Bobby Jones.
Jones said during the school year, there is a very tight security program, but in the summers, everything is more laid-back due to the variety of public programs held at the school.
“Normally, we have a security system where you have to be buzzed in or have to have a pass code to get in,” said Jones. “This was a lot more relaxed environment since we are in the middle of our summer feeding program and it’s open to the public.”
According to authorities, Boykin’s bond was set at $2,500 and he could face more charges.
Jones said he wishes more consequences would come from this incident.
"Maybe our legislature could pass some stricter laws so that if you come off the street and you strike a student or you strike one of our staff members, that it could possibly be a felony or a lot stiffer fines and punishments,” said Jones.
Officials with the Wayne County School District said the attack reportedly happened because of an argument between the victim and Boykin’s son.
