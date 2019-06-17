Several South Mississippians arrested during Operation Broken Heart

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Several people from South Mississippi were arrested during a nation-wide effort led by the United States Department of Justice to crack down on child sex offenders.
The two-month investigation, dubbed Operation Broken Heart, led to 19 arrests and seven convictions in Mississippi. The operation led to more than 1,700 arrests across the country.
The operation targeted individuals suspected of producing, distributing or possessing child pornography, engaging in sex trafficking of children, communicating with children online for sexual purposes and sexually abusing children.
“The best news out of this operation is that our commitment to hunting down these sexual deviants resulted in the rescues of 357 children victims nationally,” Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said in a news release. “This demonstrates how collaborative efforts through our ICAC task force in Mississippi make our home state a safer place.”
- Below is a list of some of the suspects arrested or sentenced in Mississippi during Operation Broken Heart:
- Kristina Lynn Crose, 31, of Pass Christian, sentenced to serve nine years in prison on one count of gratification of lust
- William Eugene Wicker, Jr., 41, of Vicksburg, sentenced to serve five years on one count of child exploitation
- Benjamin Adam McDonald, age 33, of Southaven, sentenced to serve 10 years on one count of possession of child pornography
- Christian Shows, 25, of Meridian, sentenced to serve eight years on one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- Mark Randy Magee, 61, of Purvis, sentenced to serve 10 months for sending obscene materials to a juvenile
- Cody Clines Adkins, 36, of Jackson, sentenced to serve 60 years on six counts of producing and sharing child pornography
- Kevin Douglas Jenkins, 35, of Pelahatchie, sentenced to serve 21 years and 10 months on one count each of production of child pornography and production of child pornography by a person who has custody of a minor
- Mary Yvonne Torres, 37, of Lucedale, charged with one count of child exploitation for production of child pornography
- Timothy Sistrunk, 57, of Rankin County, charged with 10 counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- Craig Thomas Kelley, of DeSoto County, charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- Michael Justin Palmer, 39, of Picayune, charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- Gerald Nathaniel Whitaker, 43, of Southaven, charged with three counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- Georgette Nicole Whitaker, 35, of Southaven, charged with three counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- Marcus Tyler Collett, 26, of Brandon, charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- Stephen Vail Schubring, 29, of Pearl, charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- William Dale Scrimpshire, 65, of Pachuta, charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
- William Andrew Chapman, 36, of Columbia, charged with two counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography
