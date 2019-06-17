Man charged with first-degree murder in 2011 Perry County homicide

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon and charged in the 2011 death of a Perry County man.
William Robinson was charged with first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Charles Myers.
Myers was found dead on the morning of May 11 at his home on Walter Myers Road, around 9:30 a.m.
An autopsy revealed that Myers died of blunt force trauma to the head and stab wounds to the neck.
Investigators said Robinson was arrested in Hattiesburg with the help of local police and taken to the Perry County jail.
“I took over the criminal investigation in 2016,” Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigator Lee Cannon said. “Stephen was the previous investigator and he turned this case over to me because he had not gotten it to an indictment point. So, myself and Sheriff Nobles took this case over and we've been working on it throughout the year since 2016; until we got an indictment two weeks ago.”
Robinson will go before a judge to be arraigned and then a trial date will be set.
