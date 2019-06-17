Funds approved for Phase II of renovation for Jones County Courthouse

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - During the Jones County Board meeting, the board approved $168,030 in funding for the Jones County Courthouse Renovations project.
Engineer Wiley Pickering with Chas. N. Clark Associates said additional funding allows the county to begin work on phase 2 of the renovations.
“This phase of the project is to do some work with the masonry and the terra cotta facade,” said Pickering. “The cornice is allowing water to enter into the building.”
Phase 1 of the project completed last year was a replacement of the roof. Pickering said the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) provided funding for the total project but the county realized it wasn’t going to be enough for all the repairs.
“The needs of this building especially as old as it is far exceeds the amount of the grant funds,” said Pickering.
The primary objective of Phase 2 is to repair damaged components of the masonry facade and to repair failed joints in the terra cotta cornice that currently allows water to penetrate the wall system.
The MDAH initially provided $156,894 in funding through a Community Heritage Preservation Grant.
The grant required the board to match those funds in the amount of $41,706. However, the total anticipated cost of repairs for phase 1 and 2 is $366,630 which called for the additional $168,030.
“We met with the department of archives and history about 3 weeks ago and it will take approximately two more weeks to finalize now that we have direction from the board to proceed,” said Pickering.
Pickering said they hope to see the project complete by the end of the year.
