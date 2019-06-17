First Alert: Expect a hot, humid and stormy week

Monday started off muggy with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. We'll be partly cloudy for the rest of the morning, but we'll see scattered thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon hours, so make sure you have your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the low 90s, but the high humidity will make it feel like the low 100s with the heat index. Storms will be likely for your drive home and the rest of the evening as temperatures fall into the 80s. Any storms left should die out by midnight.