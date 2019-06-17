13 charged in Marion Co. drug roundup; more arrests expected

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a dozen suspects were arrested in Marion County as the result of a drug investigation that spanned several months. Investigators dubbed the drug roundup Operation Round Robbin.
Sheriff Berkley Hall said deputies worked for months to organize controlled buys of prescription medications, marijuana, ecstasy, crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
During the investigation, Hall said deputies seized 57 doses of oxycodone and Xanax, a half ounce of meth, Dilaudid and more than 23 grams of marijuana.
Below is a list of suspects arrested during the drug sweep and the charges they face:
- Shawn Michael Dickinson, 34, of Columbia: Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (heroin)
- Terrell Lasteven Mark, 36, of Columbia: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school
- Jacorean Dupree Johnson, 23, of Columbia: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school
- Arthur Charles Mitchell III, 22, of Columbia: Three counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school
- Kentrell Oneal Varnado, 26, of Poplarville: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church
- Tabitha Ashley Lowery, 26, of Columbia: Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (heroin)
- Andrew Demarcus Holmes, 27, or Columbia: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a park
- Alexander Chance Weaver, 24, of Columbia: Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (heroin)
- Raheem Shavon Hill, 26, of Foxworth: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school and six counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute
- Kiara Danielle Grindle, 30, of Foxworth: Four counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school
- Alan Keith Sanders, 20, of Meridian: Possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm
- Ivy Lee Carney, 57, of Columbia: Warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violation of probation
- Solomon Ray Hollins Jr., 28, of Columbia: Warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections for violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance
Hall said the following suspects are wanted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office:
- Demarco Lee Franklin, 35, of Columbia: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church
- Timothy Jamar Johnson, 38, of Columbia: Three counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church
- Kenyon Oneal Howard, 41, of Columbia: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church or park
- LaDamien Davon Peters, 24, of Columbia: Two counts of sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church
- Janell Lewis, 28, of Columbia: Sale or transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these suspects is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 601-736-5051
