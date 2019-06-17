Cancer fighter gets special Father’s Day benefit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joseph Re is a hardworking man who works hard to provide for his wife and two kids, but the family was thrown a curve ball when 44-year-old Re was diagnosed with cancer.
“I was at work one day," said Re. “I had what seemed like cramps. I was brought to the emergency room. I didn’t think much of it, but they did a CT scan and the emergency room physician came back and said he was sorry to inform me that I had stage 4 colon cancer.”
After hearing the news, his job, the Hotel Indigo, decided to step in and give its Chief Engineer a special Father’s Day.
“Here at Hotel Indigo, we’ve kind of become like a family," said Kelsey Barrett, head of sales at Hotel Indigo. “We wanted to do whatever we could to help him and his family during this hard time and get everybody together and enjoy Father’s Day and raise a little bit of money for him and his medical needs.”
A silent auction was put on, desserts and BBQ plates were sold all the raise money.
Re said seeing his fellow employees and the community come together like this for him was very heartwarming.
“You know that people care for you, those you work with, but you don’t really get an idea of how much until something like this happens," said Re. “It’s incredible the amount of outpouring from not only the people I work with but also the community as well.”
Having this benefit held on Father’s Day holds a special meaning for Re.
“I may not have many of these left to spend with my children," said Re. “I have a 9-month-old daughter and 4-year-old son. I think the significance is great. It a good way to spend Father Day, for me.”
If you are interested in helping, there is a GoFundMe page set up for Re.
