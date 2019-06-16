2 Pine Belt students selected as alternates for SBE student representative program

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Pine Belt students were selected as alternates for the Mississippi State Board of Education’s (SBE) student representative program.
Meghan Cosper-Gamache and Alvin Ray Jones Jr. were named as alternates to fulfill the term of student representatives, should they be unable to complete their term for any reason.
Cosper-Gamache is a junior at Stringer Attendance Center in the West Jasper School District. She has a 4.0-grade point average, is currently ranked number three in her class, and plays the French horn in the concert band. She is a member of the Senior Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Stringer Maroon Pride Color Guard, the Mayor’s Youth Council, the Red Cross Club, and Stringer Baseball Diamond Girls. An active community volunteer, she earned the Presidential Community Service Award for her leadership and volunteer work.
Jones is a senior at Heidelberg High School in the East Jasper Consolidated School District. He maintains a 4.0-grade point average, is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and has achieved perfect attendance for the past six years. He served as vice president of the Student Council as a junior, is a member of the Beta Club, serves as head drum major for the marching band, and plays the trombone.
Desoto Central High School student Omar Jamil and Clinton High School student Shelby Dean were selected as the student representatives who will work alongside the state board.
“All the students we considered for the representative program are highly accomplished and reflect Mississippi’s outstanding public schools,” said Dr. Jason Dean, SBE chair. “The Board is looking forward to working with Omar and Shelby in the upcoming school year and to the contributions of future student representatives.”
Student representatives will be non-voting members but will provide input on policy decisions that affect Mississippi public schools. The students were selected through a competitive process from 52 applicants statewide. After the senior representative graduates, the junior representative will promote to the senior representative position. A new junior representative will be appointed annually.
The student representative program will begin in July.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.