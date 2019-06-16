2 Pine Belt students selected as alternates for SBE student representative program

Cosper-Gamache is a junior at Stringer Attendance Center in the West Jasper School District. She has a 4.0-grade point average, is currently ranked number three in her class, and plays the French horn in the concert band. She is a member of the Senior Beta Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Stringer Maroon Pride Color Guard, the Mayor’s Youth Council, the Red Cross Club, and Stringer Baseball Diamond Girls. An active community volunteer, she earned the Presidential Community Service Award for her leadership and volunteer work.