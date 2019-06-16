Hundreds gather for 7th annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds came out for the 7th annual Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival.
There were more than 50 vendors serving more than 100 craft beers.
The night featured games, live music, and food. Organizers said this was the biggest turnout they’ve had so far.
"More than 60 vendors are out here today,” said Director Visit Hattiesburg Marlo Dorsey. “We outgrew the space at the train depot. We just look forward to working with everyone in the community and in the craft beer industry to keep it growing even more.”
The festival was put on to help out with local tourism and to honor the craft beer community in Hattiesburg.
