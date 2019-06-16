Here’s a look at your Sunday forecast

Expect showers and thunderstorms to end later this evening then becoming partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.
Monday looks to be partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The chance for rain is 50 percent.
Tuesday looks cloudy and wet with a 60 percent for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
On Wednesday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
Thursday looks mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely with highs around 90 and lows in the mid-70s.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday look hot with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s with on a 20 percent chance for a thunderstorm each day.
