Dog Days run/walk raises money for service dogs

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hundreds of people and some of their dogs gathered at Kamper Park Saturday morning for an event that raised money to help provide service dogs to those who need them.
The 5th annual “Dog Days 5K & 2 Mile Walk” was a fundraiser for Hub City Service Dogs.
About 350 people took part in the event, which was held in conjunction with FestivalSouth.
Hub City Service Dogs provides animals for people who suffer from diabetes, post traumatic stress disorder or seizures.
“I am completely humbled and overwhelmed (by the support),” said Angela Davis-Morris, race director. “It has been amazing and we thank our sponsors, our volunteers. This is a major group effort and it takes all of us to do it.”
The event brought in about $20,000.
