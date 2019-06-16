Columbia museum includes 200 years of city history

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - A Marion County museum is preserving 200 years of area history.
The Marion County Museum and Archives, located in the old Gulf and Ship Island Railroad passenger depot in Columbia, has many items, from Native-American artifacts to sports photographs and memorabilia.
It opened about twenty years ago and is managed by the Marion County Historical Society.
“We have relics from the Civil War, we have some political memorabilia, some (items from) Governor Hugh White,” said Chris Watts, a local history teacher and former curator of the musuem. “There’s a lot of stuff for people to see here and we also do have an archive, we have some special things in our collection.”
Admission to the museum is free.
It’s open Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Watts said many community members support the museum.
“In Columbia, we’re fortunate to have people who care enough to do what they can to help preserve history.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.