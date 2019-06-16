2 arrested after deputies find drugs, guns during traffic checkpoint in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after finding drugs and guns in their possession.
Jeffrey Brewer, 56, and Deborah Scarbrough, 59, were arrested Friday night on Camp 8 Road at Dykes Chapel Road during a driver license checkpoint.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized approximately 3 grams of crystal meth and two guns during the arrest.
Brewer and Scarbrough were both charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Brewer was also charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
