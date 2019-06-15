7th Craft Beer Fest to be held in downtown Hattiesburg Saturday

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Craft beer lovers in the Pine Belt are in for a treat Saturday, as the Hattiesburg Downtown Association hosts the seventh annual Craft Beer Fest.
It is a fundraiser for the Downtown Hattiesburg Association.
It will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Town Square Park.
There is also a VIP section of the event that opens at 5 p.m.
30 breweries from all over the country will be serving about 100 different beers.
There will also be live music and other activities.
General admission tickets are $35.
“It used to be at the Train Depot and we outgrew the Train Depot,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Hattiesburg Downtown Association. “We moved it (to Town Square Park) two years ago and it has continued to grow and get bigger and better every year.”
Saffle said the festival is expected to bring in more than $20,000 for the Downtown Association.
