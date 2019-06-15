Here’s a look at your Saturday night forecast

For tonight, look for a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms then becoming partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.
On Sunday, expect a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
By Monday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 40 percent.
By Tuesday, expect a good chance for shower and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80 and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
On Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance for scattered afternoon and early evening shower and thunderstorms with highs around 90 and lows in the lower to mid-70s. The chance for rain is 40 percent.
On Thursday, another shot of good rain moves into the area with cloudy skies and a 60 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
Friday looks to be more normal with a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday looks nice with only a 20 percent chance for mainly an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-70s.
