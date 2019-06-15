Hattiesburg man charged with auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested and charged an 18-year-old man in an ongoing auto burglary investigation.
Kesmond Alexander, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Friday, June 14, 2019, and charged with one count of auto burglary.
According to police, Alexander was charged in connection to an auto burglary that happened on June 2, 2019, on Highway 49. He was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and other arrests and charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.