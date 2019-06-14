Weekend events happening around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Looking for something to do this weekend?
Here’s a list of weekend activities & events happening around the Pine Belt:
· June 15 - Hattiesburg’s 7th annual Craft Beer Festival – Town Square Park – 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
· June 15 - FestivalSouth Dogs Day 5k and 2-mile walk – Hattiesburg (Kamper Park) – Begins at 7:30 a.m.
· June 15 - Artie’s Wild Adventure – Hattiesburg Zoo – 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
· June 15 – Hattiesburg Juneteenth Celebration – Vernon Dahmer Park – 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.
· June 15 – Cruising for Children’s Cancer Car Show – Laurel (Central Avenue from 5th Avenue to Magnolia Street) – 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
· June 15 – The Farmers Market of Downtown Ellisville – Ellisville (Front Street & Jessamine Street) – 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.
