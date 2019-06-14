Summertime mugginess returns this weekend

We’re starting off your Friday with sunny skies and low humidity with temperatures in the upper 50s. Today will be the last day of low humidity and great weather as highs top out into the upper 80s. Temperatures this evening will be in the 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. The summertime mugginess will return Saturday across the area. The humidity will also bring the return of a few spotty showers for both Saturday and Sunday as highs reach the low 90s. We’ll see hit-or-miss rain chances as we begin your work week with temperatures in the low 90s around the area. Scattered thunderstorms will arrive by the middle part of the week before we dry out again.