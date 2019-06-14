7 On the Road: Southern Fried Rabbit is a local favorite

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Tucked away in the heart of downtown Columbia is Southern Fried Rabbit. Open since 1959, Southern Fried Rabbit is a small restaurant with big time taste.
It’s the kind of place that you can get a good meal that's made with love. So, what's on the menu??
“Regular hamburgers, we sell a lot of double cheeseburgers, double hamburgers,” said owner Jimmy Broom.
He also has something else on the menu too, rabbit.
“Well, the previous owner sold rabbit, so we just continued to do that, and it’s grown locally here in Marion County, in Sandy Hook, Miss.,” said Broom.
The dish is a favorite of many locals around town.
“It's not fast food. It does take a little time to get it, but when you get it, you know that we prepare it as you order,” said Broom.
That means the food is always hot and fresh. If you’d like to visit Southern Fried Rabbit, they are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at 229 South High School Avenue.
