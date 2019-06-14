7 On The Road: Rex takes a trip down memory lane

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Our very own Rex Thompson calls Columbia home. WDAM cameras followed him back to his hometown for a trip down memory lane.
"Welcome to Columbia,” WDAM reporter Jessica Bowman said.
“Yep, this is my hometown," Thompson said. “It’s been years since I’ve been to Columbia. I don’t even know what it looks like anymore.”
A trip down memory lane, Rex and Jessica headed towards downtown as he reminisced about growing up in the small town.
"My dad was a policeman here in Columbia for years,” Thompson said. “As a little boy, he was friends with the guy who ran the theater. We got free movie passes, we had it made back then. I would go see Godzilla movies and Dracula movies all the time they were my favorite movies."
We pulled into one of Rex's favorite spots, the old movie theater.
"Godzilla of all things,” Thompson said. “Godzilla which is one of my favorite movies from back in the 60's when I was a little boy. I can't believe Godzilla the 2019 version is out."
A surprise bringing back one of his fondest memories from his childhood.
"Wow this has changed a lot,” Thompson said. “This is crazy. I remember when all this stuff was over here."
Just across the street, even more, memories came to life.
"I was 13-years-old when I met the man who taught me meteorology,” Thompson said. “His name was Jim Thornhill. I was a very little boy when he took me under his wing, he taught meteorology. We had a civil defense office. Back then it was civil defense, now it's emergency management. He was the director of civil defense. We were in the basement of the courthouse."
Inside the courthouse, his love for meteorology began. We couldn’t leave without a trip to his old high school, West Marion High where he played the drums.
"Nothing has really changed about the high school,” Thompson said. “As a matter of fact, when I was in the band that was the band hall right there. It's kind of a trip down nostalgia lane, I guess."
Rex said these happy memories of his younger years and the City of Columbia will forever be embedded in his heart.
