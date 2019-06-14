7 On The Road: History of Hugh White Mansion

“When we bought the home, it had been derelict for about eight years. No electrical updates, plumbing updates or air conditioning or anything of that sort. We had to start by taking every radiator out of the house. The furnace worked. We did have that working. Everything had to be done and updated. All the plasterwork in the house had to be redone. There were a lot of surprises and fun things, but it took many years and we are still working on a lot of things that we would like to see done,” said Simmons.