7 On The Road: Columbia set to celebrate 200 years with Freedom Fest

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - There's no better way to kick-off Columbia's 200th year than with live music, a cruise in, fireworks and more.
“Two-hundred years our bicentennial that's why we're getting Gov. Ted Reeves to come out,” Jacob Harrison said. “That's why we're shooting a massive amount of fireworks. that's why we're having a great band. that's why we're going to pull off 10,000 people coming.”
Freedom Fest is set for July 6 in downtown Columbia and will feature fun for the whole family.
“There’s going to be plenty of entertainment for an entire family," Harrison said. "We’ve hired the che-weez, which is a great band out of Covington, Louisiana to come in and play. We’re really excited about our local artist Elsie, who won the country music showdown here in Mississippi.”
And what's a festival without delicious food? This year's event will feature a BBQ cook-off.
“We’re going to have a BCA sanctioned BBQ cook-off contest," Harrison said. "We’re expecting up to 20 contestants.”
Harrison is the spokesperson for Experience Columbia, and he said the goal of this year’s event is to show off the city.
“Columbia is a great place to live,” Harrison said. “It’s a great place to raise a family and a great place to do business. We just want to showcase that talent that is here in Columbia and the capabilities that Columbia has.”
