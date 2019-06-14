7 On The Road: A Columbia Christmas Experience

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - During the holiday season, you and your family can experience the North Pole, Santa’s village, and a Columbia Christmas like you’ve never seen before.
It all happens on Main Street in downtown Columbia for families and friends not just in the Pine Belt but from across the United States.
Kids can take pictures with Santa, ride the Grinch train, snack on turkey legs and beignets and much more.
This year, the city is getting a head start by planning ahead for the big month of December.
Local strollers of the Christmas display said they're excited for another year of memories.
“It’s kind of difficult because it really was an experience, it’s something that you have to take in," said resident Harrison Foxworth. “But the lights, the music, and the greatest thing was the fellowship and the camaraderie.”
People in the community described the 2018 experience as unforgettable, breath-taking, and special.
It is a new era for the City of Columbia.
