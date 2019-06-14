Regions opens mortgage division facility in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Regions Bank has officially opened its 60,000 square foot mortgage division facility in Hattiesburg.
The new building will primarily house associates from Regions Banks, which serves homeowners throughout the southeast and midwest.
“We’ll be originating mortgages, servicing mortgages and it’ll be a call center, customer service call center. It’s not just for Mississippi. It’s for our whole 15 state footprint that extends to the Midwest and Texas as well," said Market Executive, Greg Garraway.
The opening of this Mortgage Operations Center marked a major milestone in the bank’s long-term commitment to growth in the Pine Belt.
“A lot of our associates have been here a little over 20-30 years, it’s just great to be able to keep this in Hattiesburg and to also expand and create additional jobs for local area residents," said the head of loan services Morgan McCarty.
The $23 million capital investment by Regions will add around 90 jobs to the company’s local workforce while providing space for potential growth in the future.
“I’m really proud of this because we employ a lot of folks here. We employ more people in Hattiesburg than any other bank in Hattiesburg. We are adding to that number every day," said Garraway.
There are currently around 350 employees at the new facility.
The project took a little over one year to complete.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.